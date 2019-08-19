Planning Commission to vote on Jefferson Blvd. building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Planning Commission will vote on a rezoning request for a building on W. Jefferson Blvd. that drew several questions before stop-work orders were issued.

Quintana Plaza, east of Lutheran Hospital and west of Covington Plaza was initially supposed to be a large garage added on to a house, but continued to get bigger to the point that a complaint was sent to the Allen County Building Department.

Michael Quintana, the man behind the project, has requested that the Allen County Department of Planning Services rezone his plaza at 6626 W. Jefferson Blvd. from residential to commercial. He plans to make the project, which he’s conducting with E.E. Brandenberger Construction, a restaurant and retail space.