Decision in Allen Co. Sheriff investigation to be announced Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The special prosecutor assigned to a case involving Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, plans to announce if criminal charges will be filed on Thursday.

This comes after a months-long investigation by the Indiana State Police.

It has been nearly two months since WANE 15 learned about some sort of disturbance at the Three Rivers Festival involving Gladieux and a 15-year-old boy. Authorities have remained tight-lipped about what happened and the sheriff’s involvement.

Thursday’s announcement may shed some light on what happened July 16.

WANE 15 received heavily redacted report days after the incident. According to the report, Fort Wayne Police officers responded to a disturbance call at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday to 200 S. Clinton St.

The entire description of the incident has been redacted, with the exception of details of the victim’s injuries. The report said a 15-year-old “allegedly fell backwards onto a pvc pipe and something else, leaving a red mark on his right flank area.”

It detailed possible charges including simple assault, disorderly conduct and intoxicated person.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings was assigned as special prosecutor, after Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards filed a motion seeking such an appointment.

Cummings said more information about the incident would be released if charges are filed.