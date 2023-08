DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Decatur Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of N. 2nd St between Monmouth Rd and 13 St. for potential hazmat situations.

Decatur and Allen County Fire officials are evacuating local businesses and bringing in a drone unit to look over the area. Fort Wayne hazmat units are responding to the scene as well.

The area smells like gas but officials have not said anything about the cause.

WANE 15 will provide updates as received.