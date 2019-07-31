Decatur native inducted into US Rugby Hall of Fame

In this Aug. 15, 1998 photo, Luke Gross of the USA competes in the Rugby World Cup Qualification game against Argentina in Buenos Aries, Argentina. (Phil Cole/Allsport)

GLENDALE, Co. (WANE) — A Decatur native who went on to play rugby for the United States in two World Cups is now a hall of famer.

Luke Gross was inducted into the U.S. Rugby Hall of Fame during a ceremony Friday in Glendale, Colorado. He was one of a class of eight world-class rugby players to be inducted into the hall.

Gross, from Decatur, attended Belmont High School and played basketball at Indiana State University and Marshall University. After his college career, he started playing rugby, and joined the Cincinnati Wolfhounds when he was 24.

Gross would go on to earn 62 caps playing for the United States between 1996 to 2003, including in the 1999 and 2003 Rugby World Cups. He continued his career in Europe playing for Rivigo in 1998, and won the Italian Cup with Roma.

Gross has served as a coach and administrator, including stints with USA Rugby as the High-Performance Player Development Manager. He is currently serving as Director of Amateur Rugby for the City of Glendale, Colorado.