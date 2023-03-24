DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Manley Meats in Decatur announced it is recalling some of its ground beef products after the company’s supplier warned some of the products may be contaminated with E. coli.

The supplier, Elkhorn Valley Packing, said that the following Manley Meats products may be contaminated:

– Frozen ground chuck in 1-pound bags

– Frozen ground chuck patties in 1-pound packages

– Fresh beef ground chuck wrapped in white freezer paper marked with “Packed On” dates between 60-23 and 82-23

All products affected by this recall were sold at the Manley Meats retail store and are labeled with the product name and “Manley Meats” and bear the Indiana mark of inspection “IND. INSP. & PASSED BOAH EST. 52” in an outline of Indiana.

Customers should check for any of these products and either dispose of them or return them for a refund.

No illnesses due to these products have been reported, according to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health.