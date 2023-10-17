DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur man died Friday while on a construction site off U.S. 20, the Elkhart County Coroner said Tuesday.

Around 3 p.m., 49-year-old Rodolfo Nuñez was cleaning a paving machine in the 17000 block of U.S. 20, the coroner said in a release. For an unknown reason, he got caught in the auger of the machine and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

An autopsy Saturday revealed the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and the coroner ruled his death accidental.