DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) Lots of improvements are in store for Decatur’s Kekionga Park if a crowdfunding goal is reached.

The crowdfunding campaign launched Tuesday morning with a goal of raising $50,000 by August 5, 2023. If successful, the project led by the City of Decatur will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) CreatINg Places program.

Funds from this campaign will be used to create Decatur’s first dog park, revamp a co-ed softball field and stock a pond adjacent to the dog park.

“I am thrilled to have the assistance of the IHCDA with our crowdfunding campaign for the Kekionga Project,” said Decatur Mayor Dan Rickford. “This transformative project has amenities for people of all ages. Whether you are looking for an adult softball league to join, a safe place to let your dog run, or a beautiful lake to take your children fishing, Kekionga Park will be the place to go.”

All of the projects are in the Kekionga Park area which is accessible by the River Greenway Trail System in Decatur. The dog park will be located at 1145 Mercer Avenue.