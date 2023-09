ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Sherriff’s Department is investigating a death after receiving calls reporting a body early Saturday.

Near the intersection of Hand Road and Hathaway Road, Allen County dispatch confirmed a death investigation is underway.

Hand Road is completely shut down between Hathaway Road and Caroll Road, as police investigate. It is advised to avoid the area if possible.

Information is limited at this time. WANE 15 will provide updates as received.