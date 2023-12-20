FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne woman who provides end of life guidance for clients can keep her business open for now. Lauren Richwine had been forced to stop operating Death Done Differently after receiving a cease and desist order from the Indiana Attorney’s General office claiming she does not hold a funeral director license for herself of a funeral home license for her business.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady issued a preliminary injunction which allows Richwine to keep the business open while her legal challenge to the claims she’s violating Indiana’s funeral home laws plays out in the courts.

Richwine has been assisted in her legal challenge by the Institute for Justice who provided the following quote from Richwine following Judge Brady’s ruling.