FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Recently dealerships across the county have asked the President of the United States to “slow down your proposed regulations mandating battery electric vehicle (BEV) production and distribution.” Nearly 4,000 dealerships support the slow down, 79 of those are in Indiana. The Zeigler Subaru of Fort Wayne is the only dealership in Fort Wayne on the list, WANE 15 spoke with O’Daniel Ford in New Haven about what they have experienced.

“The market was very enthusiastic about EVs a few years ago, that demand is starting to slow,” said Jeff O’Daniel, Owner of O’Daniel Ford. “Our customers are just not ready for them yet.”

O’Daniel explained that the dealership only has a few BEVs on ground currently, O’Daniel went on to say that they did not order a lot BEVs. However, O’Daniel had a lot of initial orders for the lightening trucks, those trucks took a long time to get to market which resulted in many cancellations.

“From a customers standpoint what we are seeing is the range anxiety,” O’Daniel said. “People don’t know how far they are going to be able to go on a charge.”

Other reasons why people aren’t ready for BEVs include, depending on the temperature, the hot and cold affect the charge and the battery length. Not enough chargers at charging stations, and BEVs cost a bit more.

“In the Midwest a lot of our customers they drive,” O’Daniel said. “They like to get in their car, go on vacation and drive a long ways.”

The full letter to the President and list of dealerships supporting the slow down can be found here.