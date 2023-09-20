ALBION, Ind. (WANE) Two dead puppies and dozens of neglected animals were found at a rural Noble County property earlier this month and a Huntertown woman now faces more than two dozen misdemeanor charges as a result.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department opened an investigation after receiving a complaint on September 1 from the owner of the property, located at 1383 E. Baseline Road, who had been leasing it to supplement his income. The property owner told police he had found two dead puppies there.

The sheriff’s department requested and was granted a search warrant. While searching the property, deputies found 28 dogs with no food or water available and the two dead puppies. The living conditions for the dogs were said to be unsanitary and littered with feces. Two foxes and one racoon were also on the property.

A veterinarian with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health was called to the scene to evaluate the animals which were then sent to area shelters. The foxes and the racoon were handled by officers with the Indiana Department of Conservation and were taken to Northern Indiana Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation.

On September 19, Darleen Cervantes, 54, was arrested and charged with 26 counts of Cruelty to an Animal; all misdemeanors.