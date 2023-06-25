COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Park’s Department confirmed a dead octopus was found hanging out of a toilet in a park bathroom.

The department’s director, Mark Jones, confirmed the animal was found in a bathroom at Mill Race Park on Thursday morning.

Jones said it was dead when it was found.

Pictures of the discovery have been making the rounds on social media and raising a lot of questions.

It’s unclear how the octopus got into the restroom and Jones said it was eventually disposed of.

The Park’s Department sent us these photos: