Day 3 of Promenade Park festivities, what to expect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Still haven’t made it out to Promenade Park? Don’t worry! There are a lot of festivities planned to continue celebrating the attraction’s grand opening through Sunday.
Here’s what you can look forward to:
- 10:00 a.m. Urban Birdwatching – Convergence sculpture
- 12:00 p.m. Nature’s Notebook – Convergence sculpture
- 1:00 p.m. Native Butterfly Release – Amphitheater
- 2:00 p.m. Young Naturalist – Park Foundation Pavilion
- 2:00 p.m. Native Plant Scavenger Hunt – Family Gardens
- 4:00 p.m. Project Squirrel – Convergence sculpture
- 9:00 p.m. River Renaissance Burning Sculpture – St. Mary’s River
- After Dark Stargazing with FW Astronomical Society – Auer Lawn
You can view the entire program outlining the weekend schedule at the Riverfront Fort Wayne website.