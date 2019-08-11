Day 3 of Promenade Park festivities, what to expect

A sign that reads “Hello, New Park” greets visitors to Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Still haven’t made it out to Promenade Park? Don’t worry! There are a lot of festivities planned to continue celebrating the attraction’s grand opening through Sunday.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

10:00 a.m. Urban Birdwatching – Convergence sculpture

12:00 p.m. Nature’s Notebook – Convergence sculpture

1:00 p.m. Native Butterfly Release – Amphitheater

2:00 p.m. Young Naturalist – Park Foundation Pavilion

2:00 p.m. Native Plant Scavenger Hunt – Family Gardens

4:00 p.m. Project Squirrel – Convergence sculpture

9:00 p.m. River Renaissance Burning Sculpture – St. Mary’s River

After Dark Stargazing with FW Astronomical Society – Auer Lawn

You can view the entire program outlining the weekend schedule at the Riverfront Fort Wayne website.