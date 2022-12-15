FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For years, Fort Wayne has been touted for the city’s low cost of living.

That, however, is offset by the Summit City’s low wages, according to one statistics expert.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis recently released the 2021 regional price parities report, which analyzes the cost of regional living throughout states’ metro and non-metro areas alike.

In the latest report, Fort Wayne was still a cheap place to live – at least on paper.

But residents paid about 95 cents on the dollar for goods, almost 98 cents on the dollar for most services and only made a little over 78 cents on the dollar in wages.

“Under this metric, Fort Wayne actually proves to be an expensive city in which live,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. “Our ongoing narrative that we have ‘low cost of living’ doesn’t hold true when you compare costs to wages.”

Blakeman’s big point is that yes, it is cheap to live in fort Wayne, but the wages don’t amount to enough in order to take advantage of cheaper goods and services.

“When we are looking to attract workers, our lack of competitive wages puts us at a significant disadvantage. We can debate how to raise wages another day. We have to stop thinking our lost cost of living is a win,” Blakeman said.

She told Wane 15 that it creates a great place for remote workers to live as they enjoy the benefits of a cheaper cost of living while avoiding the downside of low pay.

Ultimately Blakeman says the key to bringing up wages is creating more jobs for those with college degrees. She says that highly educated workers drag the whole system upward.

“Those higher income earners pull wages up, we don’t have enough of those. So that means that our wages are lagging,” said Blakeman.