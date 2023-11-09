FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Plans by a Fortune 100 company to build a data center near Fort Wayne and New Haven that are somewhat shrouded in secrecy have passed another hurdle.

Thursday morning in a unanimous vote, Fort Wayne City Council approved the annexation of 728 acres for “Project Zodiac,” the name given to the data center project. The land, primarily agricultural, is located just west of Adams Center Road, north of Tillman and bordered by railroad tracks on the east.

The vote precedes a joint Fort Wayne and Allen County plan commissions public hearing scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. at Citizens Square regarding the data center development plan and rezoning requests.

Many details about “Project Zodiac” are yet to be learned.

However some residents have expressed concerns about the lack of specific details, as well as noise and environmental concerns.