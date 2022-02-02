Dashing through the snow? Life of delivery driver on a snow day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “Dashing through the snow” has a whole new meaning for delivery drivers in the middle of a big winter storm.

When inclement weather hits, delivery drivers expect to see an increase in orders and tips. Monday many drivers said on Facebook they were going to try and drive if the roads were clear; if not they would stay home.

Alexis Leidig is a DoorDasher who started delivering food orders around noon on Wednesday. While delivering food to WANE 15’s newsroom, she said she decided to keep doing orders because the tips were better because people were willing to pay more for their food to be brought to them in heavy snow.

She explained the downside of delivery services is when people order food, she drives for miles and then doesn’t receive a tip.

“I don’t think people realize that we don’t get paid as much as they think we do. Sometimes you go eight or ten miles and end up getting $4, because the base pay is so low. Even in weather like this, if you don’t tip us we don’t even know until the end.”

Leidig said roads were extremely slippery and if it got any worse she would head home. Around 8 pm, Leidig said that many restaurants were closed. She explained that if she was sent to a restaurant that was closed she still received half pay.

WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee planned to ride along with a DoorDasher and a Shipt Shopper to see what it’s like first hand for a delivery driver in the snow. With Allen County’s code red travel alert, the ride along was canceled.

Karli Briles was the Dasher that was going to allow WANE 15 to ride with her as she delivered her orders. However, when she tried to leave her neighborhood, her car became stuck in the snow. She said she wanted to still dash in the snow because it’s her main source of income.

“It’s still stuck, I have to wait for my dad to get it out,” Briles laughed. “I mean I have bills to pay and I wanted to get out and make some money. Plus when you DoorDash in this weather it’s typically better tips.”

Briles had mix emotions about being stuck at home: on one hand she was missing out on money, but on the other she felt it was a blessing in disguise, like a sign she “wasn’t supposed to be out on the road.” If her car gets unstuck, she will try and deliver orders Thursday.

Christina Hay was the Shipt Shopper WANE 15 was going to shadow for grocery deliveries. Her day went a little different than DoorDashers. She also works for Spark, which is another delivery service but all of those orders were canceled.

She decided to do Shipt, but said the orders were slow to come in.

“They had maybe a few in the morning and it started to pick up in the afternoon. However the conditions made it a lot worse to get in and out of. Some of the driveways were a little difficult to get into so I decided probably should go on home.”

Shipt message to shoppers

Tuesday, Shipt sent a message to drivers stating the company was monitoring the weather in the area. They urged drivers to remove themselves from the schedule if they felt unsafe on the roads.

DoorDash offering $4 peak pay

Wednesday evening around 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm, Door Dash was offering an extra $4 per delivery for drivers.