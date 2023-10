FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Many folks celebrated Halloween with the horses at this year’s ‘Fall at the Stall’ hosted by Dare to Dream Youth Ranch.

According to a release, fall festivities at the ranch included a horse costume parade, trick-or-treating, hayrides and more from 2 – 4 p.m.. Snacks like hot chocolate, popcorn and candy were also available.

Tickets were sold for $10 with all funds going back into the ranch. To learn more about Dare to Dream Youth Ranch, visit their Facebook page.