FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The National Weather Service has issued a “Red Flag Warning” today from 12 pm until 8 pm. Warm temperatures and the lack of rainfall have dried fields and grassy areas out and with gusty winds of up to 30 mph fires could get out of control quickly this afternoon and early this evening.

Rural areas are especially dangerous for any burning because grass, weeds, and brush are very dry and if a fire is started it will burn these ‘fuels’ very quickly. Winds will exasperate this situation allowing fires to spread very quickly.

Buring is not recommended today, especially between the hours of noon and 8 pm. That’s when the winds will be the highest. If you do have to burn something make sure you have a contained pit or area and lots of water nearby.