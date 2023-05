FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A section of trail between Coliseum Boulevard and Maplecrest Road has been closed according to a Facebook post by Fort Wayne Trails.

Ground under the Maumee Pathway is washing out in some areas. Until it can be fixed the gates will remain closed. The City of Fort Wayne has a plan in place to fill the gaps and Fort Wayne Trails believes the closure won’t be permanent.

Trail users are asked to not go around the gates and if they do, it’s at their won risk.