FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last week, Dana announced it temporarily laid off 240 employees at its Fort Wayne plant. According to Dana’s senior director of corporate communication, those layoffs are now being labeled as indefinite.

The number of people affected by the layoffs will not increase. Dana did tell WANE 15 that some senior workers are being recalled to take the place of workers with less seniority. Those with less seniority will then be laid off.

The initial round of layoffs came after the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike impacted work at the plant. Dana makes and contributes auto parts to the big three automakers.