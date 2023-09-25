FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dana has temporarily laid off 240 employees at its Fort Wayne plant according to Dana’s senior director of corporate communication.

These layoffs come after the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike impacted work at the plant. The affected employees, employees who support Dana customers, will be laid off until agreements are made between the union and automakers.

“We are hopeful the union and automakers will reach an agreement soon,” said Jeff Cole, the senior director of corporate communication.

Dana makes and contributes auto parts to the big three automakers.

This comes after the UAW announced the expansion of the strike to three more plants Friday.