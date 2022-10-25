*As the Mathew Cramer trial progresses, this article will be updated to act as a central hub that will provide links to articles detailing what happened during each day of the trial.

Day 1 – Oct. 24

The jury was decided Monday, Oct. 24 as the Cramer trial kicked off.

Questions were asked to candidates as the jury pool was filtered through, with one woman saying she could not be a juror since she would be going on her honeymoon during the trial.

The jury will be sequestered during the second week of the trial.

Day 2 – Oct. 25

Opening arguments and initial pieces of evidence were presented Oct. 25 as the trial entered Day 2.

Defense attorney Robert Scremin claimed in the opening arguments that the victim, Shane Nguyen, was involved in a sexual relationship with Cramer and that Nguyen reportedly wanted sexual acts in exchange for favors.