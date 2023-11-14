FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In just a couple days, a new Korean barbeque restaurant in Fort Wayne will be opening its doors to the public for its grand opening.

Dae Gee Korean BBQ announced the restaurant will officially open Thursday, Nov. 16.

The Denver-based chain is known for blending traditional Korean food with American culture and has been featured on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” television show.

According to the restaurant, customers will have the option to either cook their own food on grill tops while sitting at their tables or have their meals prepared by a chef.

The restaurant is located at 4910 N. Clinton St., which is where The Fish House Restaurant & Seafood Market used to be.

Dae Gee will be open seven days a week with the following hours:

Sunday-Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Customers are encouraged to make reservations at Dae Gee on the restuarant’s website.