WABASH, Ind. (WANE) A Wabash man faces a felony charge of possession of child pornography following an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The investigation began the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip led to a search warrant being issued for a home located at 1493 Orchard Street in Wabash.

Indiana State Police, with help from Wabash City Police, the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department and Homeland Security conducted a search and found multiple electronic devices with evidence.

After reviewing the findings, the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant.

On August 25, Adam Taylor, 40, was taken into custody and transported to the Wabash County Jail.