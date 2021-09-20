CVS set to hire 25,000 nationally, 475 in Indiana

CVS Health announced Monday that it plans to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on Friday, September 24. The company says the hiring is necessary to help during the fall and winter months when the number of flu cases are expected to be on the rise and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand.

Most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations and will be filled as soon as possible, helping increase support for patients and fellow pharmacy professionals. Additional roles that are part of the company’s recruiting efforts include retail store associates who provide attentive service, assist with purchases, and manage store inventory to ensure availability of desired health, wellness, and convenience products for customers.

In addition to flu vaccinations, the accelerated hiring campaign will aid the company in administering COVID-19 booster shots, pending regulatory approval, while continuing to offer shots to those who have yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and patients seeking testing at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country. CVS Health has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and more than 32 million tests, with seamless online scheduling available at CVS.com.

“Every flu season we need additional team members,” said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, “but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country.”

Qualified candidates can apply for these open positions using the company’s mobile apply feature by Texting “CVS” to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website to learn about jobs in their local area and enter a streamlined digital screening process that facilitates an online application, virtual job tryout and immediate hiring. There will be no on-site applications or interviews as the entire hiring process is virtual.

“By leveraging CVS Health’s innovation and technology, we’re making it easier for qualified and caring candidates to join our team and contribute to the company’s ongoing efforts to help solve the country’s health care challenges,” said Jeffrey Lackey, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, CVS Health.

Opportunities for full-time employees include competitive pay, paid training, and a generous benefits package, including vacation, 7 paid holidays and one floating holiday, health/dental/vision insurance, employee discounted stock purchase program, 401K with company match, tuition reimbursement, career advancement opportunities, and a 20-30% employee discount at CVS retail stores.

CVS Health employees who refer full-time pharmacists or pharmacy technicians that are hired into the company will be eligible for a cash bonus.

The nationwide hiring event represents the latest investment in the company’s employees, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and have been rewarded with bonuses and benefit enhancements. In August, CVS Health raised the corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective July 2022, with incremental increases to the company’s competitive hourly rates starting immediately.

CVS Health is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. The company does not discriminate in recruiting, hiring or promotion based on race, ethnicity, sex/gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability or protected veteran status or on any other basis or characteristic prohibited by applicable federal, state, or local law.