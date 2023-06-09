A new Crumbl Cookies location will soon open along Coliseum Boulevard.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Crumbl Cookies is just about ready to debut its second location in the Summit City.

On Friday, Crumbl Cookies announced that its new location at 433 W. Coliseum Blvd. will open its doors on Friday, June 16.

The initial menu will feature six of the store’s 275+ weekly flavors, and new flavors will be revealed at 8:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Starting June 21, customers will be able to order via delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping.

The store is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Crumbl Cookies opened its first Fort Wayne location in December 2022 at Orchard Crossing across from Jefferson Pointe.

Crumbl Cookies started out in 2017 in Logan, Utah, and has since grown to over 800 locations.