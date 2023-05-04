FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Despite only opening its first Fort Wayne location in December 2022, Crumbl Cookies is already close to expanding its presence in the Summit City.

A Crumbl Cookies sign can be seen hanging at 433 W. Coliseum Blvd. near the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Lima Road.

Officials with the company said the location is still undergoing inspections and construction, but they hope to have the location open in June.

Crumbl Cookies’ first Fort Wayne location opened Dec. 9, 2022, on Thomas Road in southwest Fort Wayne.