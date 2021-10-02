Cruise over to the YMCA for a car show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The very first Renaissance Cruise-In car show is Saturday at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division is hosting the free event, open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All attendees are invited to enjoy music and food trucks while they view show cars.

There will be a Vehicle Parade starting at 1:00 p.m. which will begin at Creighton Avenue by the Renaissance Pointe YMCA.

The parade route is as follows: Creighton to Anthony to Paulding to Calhoun to Tillman to Fairfield, then back to Creighton at the YMCA.

Sponsor awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m.

The Renaissance Pointe YMCA address is 2323 Bowser Ave. in Fort Wayne.

