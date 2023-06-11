AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Have an interest in classic cars or a desire to ride in one? Father’s Day weekend will be your chance.

Director of Marketing & Communications of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, Jonah Chrismore, cruises on into WANE 15 to talk Father’s Day details.

The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., but those lined up by 3:00 p.m. are guaranteed a ride.

It will be Sunday, June 18 at the Education and Exhibit Plaza on S. Wayne St in Auburn.

The museum is asking for a $10 donation per rider.