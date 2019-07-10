Crimson House Cafe to reopen after burglary

Crimson House Cafe announces reopening after robbery.

UPDATE: The owners of Crimson House Cafe have announced the business will reopen Friday. They posted on social media that the business will open its doors starting at 6 a.m. They also thanked the community for rallying around them for the last 2 days to make opening back up possible.

Owner Heidi Reed walked into the Crimson House Cafe on Wednesday morning to find the employee entrance door broken into.

The Reeds opened the Crimson House Cafe to serve their community in Ossian. They opened the cafe after returning from being missionaries. It has been opened for just over two years.

Police are searching for the person or people responsible for burglarizing the cafe early Wednesday morning. They took all the money out of the cash registers, and electronics such as a laptop.

Heidi Reed told WANE 15 she is trying to restore her faith in people.

“We put all of our heart into this business, so it just hurts. It hurts that somebody would violate what we love so much and what we’ve invested in.. just taken from us. Our whole staff is just in a place of not understanding why,” Reed said.

The cafe is working on new security measures.