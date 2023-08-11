FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Huntington man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to distributing material involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

United States District Court Chief Judge Holly A. Brady sentenced Stephen Pax, 54, to 212 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

The Court also revoked Pax’s supervised release on his prior conviction for distribution of child sexual abuse material and sentenced him to an additional 18 months in prison. The Court ordered these sentences to be served consecutively for a total term of 230 months in prison.

According to documents in the case, from about February 2020, through February 2021, Pax knowingly distributed child sexual abuse materials using a means of interstate commerce.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service with the assistance of the Indiana State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lesley Miller Lowery.