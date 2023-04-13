FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department is responding to the scene of a large fire in southeast Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon.

A large plume of dark smoke could be seen coming from a structure near the intersection of Decatur Road and Hanna Street.

Crews were seen on Hanna Street in front of Automotive Diagnosis, although it is still not known what structure caught fire.

Firefighters were spraying water from the top of an aerial to attack the fire from above.

(Photo taken by WANE 15 Photographer Dustan Herendeen)

A WANE 15 viewer took a photo of the smoke from the Allen County Public Library’s Shawnee branch, which is just west of the fire.

Authorities have not reported what caused the fire, nor have they said if anyone has been hurt during the fire.

Indiana Michigan Power reported over 1,700 power outages in the area on I&M’s outage map, but it is not confirmed if the outages are related to the fire.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.