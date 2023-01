WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WANE) – A house in Whitley County is badly damaged after a fire early this morning.

It started before 2 a.m. at a home in the 8100 block of South 700 East. Several fire crews responded and needed to take a defensive stance. Around 4 a.m. crews were able to get the fire under control.

Emergency crews told WANE 15 that everyone inside made it out of the home. However, one person was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

