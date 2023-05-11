Crews respond to a fire in the 8100 block of Park State Drive.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a large fire at a home in northeast Fort Wayne Thursday evening.

Crews were seen responding to a fire in the 8100 block of Park State Drive near the intersection of Maysville Road and State Boulevard.

When WANE 15 arrived, flames could still be seen coming from the home, and numerous firefighters were surrounding the home as they attempted to put out the flames and smoke.

Crews respond to a fire in the 8100 block of Park State Drive.

Authorities have not said what started the fire, and it is not known if anyone suffered injuries in the fire.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.