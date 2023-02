FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is on the scene of a reported house fire in the West Central neighborhood.

Crews responded just before 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Garden Street. That’s off West Washington Boulevard, which is shut down due to the fire response.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene. Neighbors tell us the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.