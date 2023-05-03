FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a fire at a trailer park home in southeast Fort Wayne Wednesday evening.

Crews were seen at a home in the 4800 block of Trace Drive near the intersection of Wayne Trace and Tillman Road.

The trailer could be seen with heavy smoke and fire damage along with busted windows.

When WANE 15 arrived, a faint cloud of smoke could still be seen coming from the trailer park home.

The FWFD has not yet said if anyone suffered injuries in the fire, and it is not yet known what caused the fire.

