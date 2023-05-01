Crews respond to a fire at R&P Dumpster Service in Fort Wayne on May 1, 2023.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire at a business in Waynedale Monday afternoon.

Authorities were seen at R&P Dumpster Service at 2912 Lower Huntington Road, which is formerly the location of Kurt’s Cars.

Smoke and fire damage could be seen both inside and outside of the building.

The FWFD has not said if anyone suffered injuries in the fire, and it is also not yet known what caused the fire.

WANE 15 will provide updates as the situation unfolds.