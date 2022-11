FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We are a week away from a winter favorite opening up for the season. The Headwaters Ice Skating Rink will welcome guests next Saturday.

Learn more about what you can expect if you head out in the interview above.

The Headwaters Ice Skating Rink opens for the season at noon on Saturday, November 19. Admission is $6 for those 14 and up, and $4 for those 13 and younger. Admission for spectators is free, as well as parking. Skate rentals are $3. Click here to learn more.