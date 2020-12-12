Crews on scene of a fire in the city’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters are currently on the scene of a fire in the city’s northeast side. Crews were called out around 5:50 a.m.

They responded to the 4200 block of Rutland Lane. That’s south of Stellhorn Road, and west of Reed Road.

Fire officials say the family was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are inspecting the house to figure out the cause of the fire.

WANE 15 currently has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as they become available.