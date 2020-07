FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Oliver Street, west of the E Rudisill and S Anthony Boulevards intersection.

Four engines were at the scene to work the blaze and had it under control in about 20 minutes.

It’s unclear what started the fire or if there were any injuries.