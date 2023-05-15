FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) is investigating a fire at a storage facility south of downtown Fort Wayne Monday afternoon.

Crews were spotted in the area of 2206 Broadway at BTE Storage.

The FWFD said the first firefighters to arrive at the scene saw black smoke coming from a structure.

According to the FWFD, a vehicle was on fire in one of the storage units, which then spread through the attic to seven other storage units.

A firefighter at the scene said the damage to the storage units was “pretty significant.”

Authorities have not said what started the fire, and it is not known if anyone suffered injuries in the fire.

Drew Bogs sent WANE 15 photos that provided an aerial view of the fire from downtown Fort Wayne, and a large amount of smoke could be seen in the air.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.