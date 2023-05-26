Crews respond to a fire in the 2900 block of Broadway.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a structure fire south of downtown Fort Wayne just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Crews were spotted in the 2900 block of Broadway, which is just north of Foster Park and Clyde Theatre.

The FWFD said smoke could be seen coming from the first floor of a two-story duplex when crews arrived.

Firefighters noticed a working fire coming from the basement of the duplex, but crews were able to keep the fire contained to the basement.

The FWFD said one person was inside the home when the fire started, but that person self-evacuated before authorities arrived.

The homeowner said one cat had been unaccounted for, according to the FWFD.

Authorities said the basement suffered significant damage, and the rest of the house suffered “light to moderate” smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.