Crews cut driver from car after crash on I-69

Police investigate a crash on I-69, just north of Illinois Road on Sunday, July 29, 2019. The driver suffered serious injuries.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was seriously hurt late Sunday night after he crashed into a semi trailer on I-69.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-69, just north of Illinois Road around 11:35 p.m.

Initial investigations indicate the driver of a semi truck was slowing down for traffic on the interstate when a Dodge Challenger failed to slow down and crashed into the back of the truck’s trailer.

Police, medics, and fire crews responded and began working to get the man out of the car. They weren’t initially successful, so fire crews had to cut part of the car’s top off and peel it back to safely remove the man from his car.

Medics took him to a hospital. According to police and emergency dispatchers, doctors determined the man’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

Multiple lanes of I-69 were shut down while crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.

Police are investigating to determine what factors might have led to the crash.