Crews Battling House Fire in DeKalb County

Ashley, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews are on scene at a house fire in 900 block of County Road 19, just Southwest of Ashley, Indiana.
It appears to be a two-story house that caught fire. A firefighter on scene confirmed that a child and an adult male were treated for smoke inhalation.
At least six departments were called out to the fire, including:
- Ashley Vol. Fire Dept
- Garrett Fire Department
- Kendallville Fire Department
- Salem Volunteer Fire Department
- Corunna Fire Department
- Steuben Township Fire Department
- and Hudson Fire Department
The cause of the fire is still unknown, we will keep you updated as we receive more information.