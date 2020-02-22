Crews Battling House Fire in DeKalb County

Ashley, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews are on scene at a house fire in 900 block of County Road 19, just Southwest of Ashley, Indiana.

It appears to be a two-story house that caught fire. A firefighter on scene confirmed that a child and an adult male were treated for smoke inhalation.

At least six departments were called out to the fire, including:

  • Ashley Vol. Fire Dept
  • Garrett Fire Department
  • Kendallville Fire Department
  • Salem Volunteer Fire Department
  • Corunna Fire Department
  • Steuben Township Fire Department
  • and Hudson Fire Department

The cause of the fire is still unknown, we will keep you updated as we receive more information.

