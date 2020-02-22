Crews Battling House Fire in DeKalb County

Ashley, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews are on scene at a house fire in 900 block of County Road 19, just Southwest of Ashley, Indiana.

It appears to be a two-story house that caught fire. A firefighter on scene confirmed that a child and an adult male were treated for smoke inhalation.

At least six departments were called out to the fire, including:

Ashley Vol. Fire Dept

Garrett Fire Department

Kendallville Fire Department

Salem Volunteer Fire Department

Corunna Fire Department

Steuben Township Fire Department

and Hudson Fire Department

The cause of the fire is still unknown, we will keep you updated as we receive more information.