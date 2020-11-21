Crews battle fire in SE Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne fire crews were called to a fire in a southeast neighborhood Friday night.

They responded around 8:45 p.m. to the 4500 block of South Colonial Avenue. That is less than a mile from the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue.

Several crews were called to the scene.

Firefighter at the scene say the fire is under control and no one was inside.

The scene is expected to be cleared out soon.

WANE 15 has a team at the fire working to learn more information.