Photo provided by David Fisher

PAULDING, Ohio (WANE) — Firefighters are working to battle a fire at a building in downtown Paulding, Ohio Monday night.

Authorities responded to a fire near the intersection of Perry and Cherry streets in downtown Paulding.

Photos showed crews utilizing an aerial and working to quell a fire above Three Brothers.

Smoke can also be seen coming from the building.

It is not yet known what started the fire nor how much damage the fire caused.