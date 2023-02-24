FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Crews are working to put out a fire at a building in downtown Fort Wayne Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the area of 300 W. Superior St.

Numerous firetrucks were surrounding a building that could be seen with smoke coming out of it.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire, and it is not known if anyone suffered injuries in the fire.

Police were also seen combing the riverbank near the scene of the fire, but it is not known if their actions are related to the fire.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.