FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Dispatch confirms there has been a crash with injuries in the 4100 block of South Calhoun Street.

It happened shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday morning. Police at the scene confirmed one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver struck a line of parked cars, resulting in numerous damages. Police blocked off the street until crews could clean up the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.