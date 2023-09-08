FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Friday morning crash on I-69 is causing traffic to back up. The crash happened at 7:30 a.m.

According to INDOT’s website, the crash is causing left lanes to be blocked for the next three hours on I-69 southbound, near the Union Chapel Road interchange. The crash is just north of Parkview Regional Medical Center.

At this time it’s unclear if anyone is injured in the crash. It’s also unclear how it happened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as they become available.