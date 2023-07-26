DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A crash south of Garrett sent two people to the hospital Wednesday evening, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

At approximately 6:34 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of county roads 327 and 68 on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

When authorities arrived, they found a black Dodge Ram on top of a Nissan Sentra in the southwest corner of the intersection.

(Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the DCSO, the truck was heading west on County Road 68 before coming to a stop at the intersection.

As the truck entered the intersection, it crossed the path of the car, which was driving south on County Road 327.

As a result, the car struck the truck on its rear passenger side, causing the truck to spin and flip over onto the car before both vehicles landed on the southwest corner of the intersection, according to the DCSO.

Authorities transported both drivers to the hospital, and crews had to shut down the intersection for roughly 30 minutes as they cleaned up the scene.